iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) Given New $72.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) had its price target hoisted by Scotiabank from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on IAFNF. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of iA Financial from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform rating on shares of iA Financial in a report on Monday, January 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.67.

Get iA Financial alerts:

OTCMKTS:IAFNF opened at $44.68 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.30. iA Financial has a 1-year low of $28.20 and a 1-year high of $56.92.

About iA Financial

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

Featured Article: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for iA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.