IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 3rd. Analysts expect IAC/InterActiveCorp to post earnings of ($0.53) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $788.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.89 million. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. On average, analysts expect IAC/InterActiveCorp to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ IAC opened at $220.33 on Tuesday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12 month low of $100.22 and a 12 month high of $222.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.31.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $165.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.58.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. It operates various platforms, such as Ask.com that empowers people to find, learn, and explore answers from any device or location; Bluecrew, an on-demand platform for flexible W-2 work job seekers for sustainable and reliable employment that fits their schedules across a range of industries, including warehousing, logistics, e-commerce, events, delivery, and hospitality; Care.com, a leading platform for finding and managing family care; and Dotdash that help people to find answers and solve problems.

