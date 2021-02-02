IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Price Target Increased to $253.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group from $208.00 to $253.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on IAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $165.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $211.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a buy rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $201.58.

Shares of NASDAQ IAC opened at $220.33 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $188.90 and a 200 day moving average of $144.31. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a one year low of $100.22 and a one year high of $222.46.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $2.59. The company had revenue of $788.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.89 million. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IAC. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 66.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 3,507 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 155.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 244,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,317,000 after buying an additional 148,930 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ acquired a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the third quarter valued at about $9,335,000. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. It operates various platforms, such as Ask.com that empowers people to find, learn, and explore answers from any device or location; Bluecrew, an on-demand platform for flexible W-2 work job seekers for sustainable and reliable employment that fits their schedules across a range of industries, including warehousing, logistics, e-commerce, events, delivery, and hospitality; Care.com, a leading platform for finding and managing family care; and Dotdash that help people to find answers and solve problems.

