IBM Retirement Fund Acquires 640 Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Cowen upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.55.

NASDAQ:IONS opened at $58.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.85 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.55 and a 200 day moving average of $53.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 10.37 and a quick ratio of 10.28. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.32 and a 1-year high of $64.37.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.11). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $160.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.14 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 28,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total transaction of $1,805,945.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,818.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 39,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total transaction of $1,941,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,605.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 264,840 shares of company stock worth $14,286,109. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

