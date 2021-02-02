IBM Retirement Fund Buys Shares of 5,132 Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMA. State Street Corp increased its position in Comerica by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,402,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,868,000 after buying an additional 1,006,820 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,535,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,716,000 after buying an additional 212,918 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 4.1% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,500,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,661,000 after purchasing an additional 97,739 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Comerica in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,886,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Comerica by 5.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,076,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,415,000 after buying an additional 101,846 shares during the period. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 1,500 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total transaction of $80,535.00. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CMA. Stephens raised shares of Comerica from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Truist lifted their price objective on Comerica from $56.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Comerica from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on Comerica from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Comerica in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.71.

Shares of CMA opened at $58.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.67. Comerica Incorporated has a 12-month low of $24.28 and a 12-month high of $66.08.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Comerica had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 16.17%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

