IBM Retirement Fund Grows Position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in First Horizon by 550.5% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in First Horizon by 226.4% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,659 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in First Horizon during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Horizon by 111.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369 shares during the period. Finally, Bollard Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Horizon during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO William C. Losch III sold 45,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total value of $566,005.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 388,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,872,755.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Susan L. Springfield sold 25,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $346,832.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 216,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,992,126.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 196,677 shares of company stock worth $2,768,269. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FHN opened at $14.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.29. First Horizon Co. has a 52-week low of $6.27 and a 52-week high of $16.86. The company has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. First Horizon had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 7.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 36.14%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FHN shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on First Horizon from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. TheStreet upgraded First Horizon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.23.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

