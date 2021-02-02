IBM Retirement Fund Has $283,000 Position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the third quarter valued at $225,000. Institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on REG shares. Compass Point raised Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.85.

In other news, VP Dan M. Chandler III sold 4,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $196,608.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $944,141.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alan Todd Roth sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.47, for a total value of $128,169.00. Insiders have sold a total of 116,733 shares of company stock worth $5,819,078 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

REG opened at $46.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.86, a P/E/G ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.03. Regency Centers Co. has a 12 month low of $31.80 and a 12 month high of $64.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.87.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.14). Regency Centers had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 1.01%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.18%.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

