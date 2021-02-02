IBM Retirement Fund Has $294,000 Position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,792 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DT. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

DT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Truist began coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Dynatrace currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.11.

Shares of NYSE:DT opened at $42.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.95 and its 200-day moving average is $40.58. The company has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.52. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.10 and a 52-week high of $48.85.

In other news, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 1,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $48,816.45. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 135,382 shares in the company, valued at $5,308,328.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total transaction of $326,784.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,967,124 shares of company stock valued at $440,758,190 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

