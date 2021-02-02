IBM Retirement Fund Invests $242,000 in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 134,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,991,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in Kilroy Realty by 4.1% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 9,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust lifted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 3,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KRC shares. Scotiabank raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kilroy Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Kilroy Realty from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.64.

Shares of Kilroy Realty stock opened at $56.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $45.28 and a 1-year high of $88.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.68. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.82, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.15%.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

