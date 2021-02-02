IBM Retirement Fund Invests $253,000 in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,114 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BEN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 86.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Franklin Resources by 60.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

In other Franklin Resources news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total transaction of $43,769.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total transaction of $40,486.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Franklin Resources stock opened at $26.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.91 and a twelve month high of $28.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. This is a boost from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is presently 42.91%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.78.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.