IBM Retirement Fund Invests $272,000 in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the third quarter worth $77,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 3,586.2% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock opened at $34.92 on Tuesday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.98 and a 1-year high of $42.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 5.17%. Steel Dynamics’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on STLD shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.25.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

