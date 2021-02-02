IBM Retirement Fund Takes Position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Sealed Air by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 31,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 4.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Sealed Air by 1.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 41,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 17,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SEE shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Sealed Air in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Sealed Air currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.92.

In related news, SVP Emile Z. Chammas sold 30,000 shares of Sealed Air stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.16, for a total value of $1,294,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 182,261 shares in the company, valued at $7,866,384.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SEE opened at $42.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22. Sealed Air Co. has a 1 year low of $17.06 and a 1 year high of $47.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.43, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.91.

Sealed Air Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials, equipment, and automation solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, and reduce resource use for perishable food processors in the smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Read More: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.