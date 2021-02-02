Idena Price Hits $0.11 on Major Exchanges (IDNA)

Idena (CURRENCY:IDNA) traded 34.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. During the last week, Idena has traded up 37.4% against the US dollar. Idena has a market capitalization of $3.85 million and approximately $77,827.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Idena coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000294 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Idena alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002793 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001069 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00046975 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.10 or 0.00142541 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000944 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00008183 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.56 or 0.00065725 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.74 or 0.00250329 BTC.

Idena Profile

IDNA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 64,048,178 coins and its circulating supply is 36,569,309 coins. The official website for Idena is idena.io. Idena’s official message board is medium.com/@idena.network. Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Idena Coin Trading

Idena can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idena directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idena should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Idena using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Idena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Idena and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.