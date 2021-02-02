IDEX (IEX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 3rd. Analysts expect IDEX to post earnings of $1.33 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

IDEX stock opened at $189.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of 38.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $197.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 2.97. IDEX has a 12 month low of $104.56 and a 12 month high of $211.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 13th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

In related news, Director Ernest J. Mrozek sold 3,530 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $673,418.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,085 shares in the company, valued at $2,686,995.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew K. Silvernail sold 152,450 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.66, for a total transaction of $28,913,667.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,693 shares in the company, valued at $9,614,434.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on IEX. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Cowen downgraded shares of IDEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDEX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.40.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

