IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.62, MarketWatch Earnings reports. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 198.91% and a net margin of 19.20%. The firm had revenue of $720.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. IDEXX Laboratories updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 7.39-7.71 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $7.39-7.71 EPS.

IDEXX Laboratories stock traded up $14.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $507.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,441. IDEXX Laboratories has a 52-week low of $168.65 and a 52-week high of $516.86. The company has a market cap of $43.25 billion, a PE ratio of 85.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $490.97 and its 200 day moving average is $427.41.

In other news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 5,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.31, for a total value of $2,443,227.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.25, for a total transaction of $4,762,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,700 shares in the company, valued at $11,763,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,133 shares of company stock worth $42,121,397. Company insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $409.40.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

