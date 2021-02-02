IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 2,668 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 32.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,938 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,668 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in HP were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HPQ. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in HP during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Norway Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of HP by 362.7% in the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,078 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Price Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of HP by 1,286.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 10,496 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total transaction of $213,698.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,153,434.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christoph Schell sold 44,091 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $972,206.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,443,735.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 444,347 shares of company stock valued at $10,445,257 over the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $24.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.74 and a 200 day moving average of $20.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.54 and a 12-month high of $26.15.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $15.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.55 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 196.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.1938 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.21%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HPQ shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of HP from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of HP from $18.50 to $23.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.08.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

