IFP Advisors Inc Grows Stake in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF) by 32.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPRF. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 19.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 720.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 97,400 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,530,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF during the third quarter worth about $302,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 177.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 18,718 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS EPRF opened at $24.15 on Tuesday. Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $22.49 and a 1 year high of $25.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.37.

Further Reading: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPRF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.