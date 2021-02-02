IFP Advisors Inc Has $206,000 Stock Holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,600 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,226,217 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $610,755,000 after purchasing an additional 348,044 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,390,232 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $357,910,000 after acquiring an additional 73,106 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,485,876 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $244,128,000 after acquiring an additional 689,685 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,377,618 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,133,000 after acquiring an additional 79,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,374,154 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,723,000 after acquiring an additional 239,979 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GSK shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Liberum Capital raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. GlaxoSmithKline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

Shares of NYSE GSK opened at $37.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $93.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12-month low of $31.43 and a 12-month high of $47.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

