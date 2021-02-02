IFP Advisors Inc Has $219,000 Stock Holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 83.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,448 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,929 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PLUG. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Plug Power by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 8,331 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Plug Power by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,537 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 24,763 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $466,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Plug Power by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,750 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Plug Power alerts:

PLUG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Plug Power from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Plug Power from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $14.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $25.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Plug Power currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.42.

In related news, CEO Andrew Marsh sold 573,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $37,732,499.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 855,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,294,529.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Fivet Capital Holding Ag sold 1,915,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $44,256,435.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 227,112 shares in the company, valued at $5,248,558.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,063,892 shares of company stock valued at $100,900,293. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PLUG opened at $63.85 on Tuesday. Plug Power Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.53 and a 1 year high of $75.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market cap of $29.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -193.48 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.79.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 37.12% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. The firm had revenue of $107.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 89.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

See Also: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.