IFP Advisors Inc Lowers Stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 606 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 124.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 90.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 9,619 shares in the last quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,197,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 22,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 32.5% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 15,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter.

MEAR stock opened at $50.22 on Tuesday. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.62 and a 52 week high of $50.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.21.

