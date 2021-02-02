IFP Advisors Inc Lowers Stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 21.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Roku were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 206.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 978,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,735,000 after acquiring an additional 659,330 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 19.0% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,954,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,631,000 after purchasing an additional 631,631 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 9.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,266,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,144,000 after purchasing an additional 538,126 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 17.5% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,239,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,837,000 after purchasing an additional 333,487 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,828,000. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on ROKU. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Roku from $260.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Roku from $380.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Roku from $160.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Roku from $190.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Roku from $275.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $303.22.

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $416.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $52.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -495.48 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Roku, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.22 and a fifty-two week high of $448.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $375.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.25.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.51. Roku had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $451.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Roku news, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.24, for a total transaction of $222,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,287 shares in the company, valued at $1,619,462.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steve Louden sold 77,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.44, for a total transaction of $24,072,138.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,446,048.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 563,509 shares of company stock worth $174,121,860 over the last ninety days. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

