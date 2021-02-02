IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 4,180 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 117.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,742 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,180 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Corning were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crumly & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Corning by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 27,309 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Corning by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 242,694 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,737,000 after purchasing an additional 56,218 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Corning by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 112,170 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,038,000 after purchasing an additional 8,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Corning by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 922,415 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,207,000 after purchasing an additional 8,690 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Li Fang sold 3,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.34, for a total transaction of $123,883.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,255 shares in the company, valued at $45,606.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric S. Musser sold 33,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total value of $1,256,471.53. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 105,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,977,727.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,946 shares of company stock worth $1,387,293. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GLW. Cross Research upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays upgraded Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Corning in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.80.

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $35.90 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.29. The company has a market cap of $27.43 billion, a PE ratio of 179.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $17.44 and a twelve month high of $38.84.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

