IFP Advisors Inc Sells 4,990 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 47.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,990 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Corteva were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 71.5% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 164.6% during the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Corteva in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in Corteva by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Corteva from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Bank of America upgraded Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Corteva from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Corteva from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.56.

NYSE CTVA opened at $40.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.79 and its 200 day moving average is $33.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.38 and a 12 month high of $44.96. The stock has a market cap of $30.33 billion, a PE ratio of 49.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.03. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.39) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Corteva’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

In other news, insider Brian Titus sold 8,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $328,982.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,386.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Neal Gutterson sold 26,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total value of $970,069.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,871 shares of company stock worth $1,768,306. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

