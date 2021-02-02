IGM Financial Inc. (IGM.TO) (TSE:IGM) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $33.21

IGM Financial Inc. (IGM.TO) (TSE:IGM) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $33.21 and traded as high as $35.44. IGM Financial Inc. (IGM.TO) shares last traded at $35.33, with a volume of 425,170 shares.

IGM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities raised their target price on IGM Financial Inc. (IGM.TO) from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Scotiabank raised their target price on IGM Financial Inc. (IGM.TO) from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut IGM Financial Inc. (IGM.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a C$33.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised IGM Financial Inc. (IGM.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$34.00 to C$36.50 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$37.08.

Get IGM Financial Inc. (IGM.TO) alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$34.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$33.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.94, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 3.23.

IGM Financial Inc. (IGM.TO) (TSE:IGM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported C$0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.83 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$790.62 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that IGM Financial Inc. will post 3.6525798 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.37%. IGM Financial Inc. (IGM.TO)’s payout ratio is 73.77%.

IGM Financial Inc. (IGM.TO) Company Profile (TSE:IGM)

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through IG Wealth Management, Mackenzie Investments, and Corporate and Other segments. The company also offers financial planning services, including investment, tax, retirement, education, risk management, and estate planning; strategic investment planning tools; mutual funds; iProfile, a portfolio management program; and separately managed accounts and fee-based brokerage accounts.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Financial Inc. (IGM.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Financial Inc. (IGM.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.