IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Short Interest Up 37.3% in January

IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,560,000 shares, a growth of 37.3% from the December 31st total of 3,320,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

In other news, CFO Jonathan Gear sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,218 shares in the company, valued at $9,906,575. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INFO. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in IHS Markit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in IHS Markit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its holdings in IHS Markit by 108.8% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in IHS Markit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank increased its holdings in IHS Markit by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 442 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:INFO traded up $2.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.61. 4,266,399 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,499,676. The firm has a market cap of $35.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.71 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.62. IHS Markit has a 52-week low of $44.81 and a 52-week high of $101.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.43.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 20.31%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that IHS Markit will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This is an increase from IHS Markit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

A number of analysts recently commented on INFO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on IHS Markit from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Truist lowered IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered IHS Markit from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Argus lowered IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on IHS Markit from $93.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

