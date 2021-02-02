ImageCoin (IMG) Price Tops $0.0186

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded down 8.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 2nd. Over the last seven days, ImageCoin has traded down 25.4% against the US dollar. One ImageCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0186 or 0.00000053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ImageCoin has a market cap of $201,907.57 and approximately $157,540.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ImageCoin alerts:

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000120 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001037 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000012 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000409 BTC.

ImageCoin Profile

ImageCoin (IMG) is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 10,847,541 coins. The official website for ImageCoin is imagecoin.imagehosty.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

ImageCoin Coin Trading

ImageCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ImageCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ImageCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ImageCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ImageCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.