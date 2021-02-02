Impax Asset Management Group plc (IPX.L) (LON:IPX) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

Impax Asset Management Group plc (IPX.L) (LON:IPX) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $790.00, but opened at $824.00. Impax Asset Management Group plc (IPX.L) shares last traded at $794.00, with a volume of 41,878 shares trading hands.

Specifically, insider Ian Simm sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 700 ($9.15), for a total transaction of £35,000 ($45,727.72). Also, insider Charlie Ridge sold 66,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 710 ($9.28), for a total value of £473,328.60 ($618,406.85). Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 292,177 shares of company stock valued at $220,826,342.

The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.94. The firm has a market cap of £1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 75.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 781.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 580.72.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.80 ($0.09) per share. This is a positive change from Impax Asset Management Group plc (IPX.L)’s previous dividend of $1.80. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. Impax Asset Management Group plc (IPX.L)’s payout ratio is 85.71%.

Impax Asset Management Group plc (IPX.L) Company Profile (LON:IPX)

Impax Asset Management Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, it provides investment services to funds specializing in the environmental markets sector, with a focus on alternative energy, water, and waste sectors, primarily in the United Kingdom. It manages a range of funds and segregated accounts on behalf of institutional and private investors.

