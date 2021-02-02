Incyte (INCY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.23). Incyte had a negative return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 13.62%. The company had revenue of $620.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Incyte to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY opened at $90.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a PE ratio of -57.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.37. Incyte has a 1-year low of $62.48 and a 1-year high of $110.36.

In other Incyte news, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 21,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,154,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,534,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

INCY has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Incyte from $94.00 to $87.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Incyte from $96.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Truist assumed coverage on Incyte in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Incyte from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Incyte has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.94.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

