Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Independent Bank in a report issued on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.58. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Independent Bank’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. Independent Bank had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 15.01%.

IBCP has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBCP opened at $19.15 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.22 and a 200-day moving average of $15.99. The company has a market capitalization of $419.08 million, a PE ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.82. Independent Bank has a 52-week low of $9.19 and a 52-week high of $22.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Independent Bank by 39.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 196,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 56,136 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Independent Bank by 5.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 207,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 10,633 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Independent Bank by 97.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 63,989 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in Independent Bank by 16.3% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Independent Bank during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. This is an increase from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

