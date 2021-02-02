Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Independent Bank Corporation is a bank holding company. Its subsidiary banks principally serve rural and suburban communities located across Michigan’s Lower Peninsula. The Banks emphasize service and convenience as a principal means of competing in the delivery of financial services. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Independent Bank from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Shares of NASDAQ IBCP opened at $19.15 on Monday. Independent Bank has a twelve month low of $9.19 and a twelve month high of $22.63. The stock has a market cap of $419.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.22 and its 200-day moving average is $15.99.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 24.64%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Independent Bank will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This is a positive change from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Independent Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Independent Bank by 574.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 4,162 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Independent Bank by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

