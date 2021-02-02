Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $84.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.53% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Independent Bank Corp. is a bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company. They are a community-oriented commercial bank. The community banking business consists of commercial banking, retail banking and trust services and is managed as a single strategic unit. The community banking business derives its revenues from a wide range of banking services, including lending activities, acceptance of demand, savings and time deposits, trust and investment management, and mortgage servicing income from investors. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on INDB. Compass Point raised Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Independent Bank in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Independent Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Independent Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.50.

INDB stock traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $76.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,569. Independent Bank has a 1 year low of $49.25 and a 1 year high of $81.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.01.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $118.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.70 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 24.99%. As a group, analysts forecast that Independent Bank will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Independent Bank news, General Counsel Edward H. Seksay sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $68,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 13,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,788. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eileen C. Miskell sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total value of $58,792.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDB. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Independent Bank in the third quarter valued at about $304,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Independent Bank by 4.3% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Independent Bank by 41.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 149,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,822,000 after purchasing an additional 43,978 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Independent Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $440,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

