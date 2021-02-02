Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is focused on the ownership and leasing of industrial and logistics properties primarily in the United States. The Company’s properties include Hawaii properties, Mainland properties’ leases, Hawaii properties’ leases and Mainland properties. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is based in NEWTON, United States. “

Get Industrial Logistics Properties Trust alerts:

Separately, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.40.

Shares of ILPT opened at $21.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.77. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $12.95 and a 12 month high of $24.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 39,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 115.8% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 22,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Featured Story: Operating Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.