Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) by 52.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,346 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 247.2% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,218,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,227,000 after acquiring an additional 867,373 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ingevity in the third quarter valued at about $751,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Ingevity by 1.9% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 39,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Ingevity during the third quarter worth about $278,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NGVT opened at $68.91 on Tuesday. Ingevity Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.92 and a fifty-two week high of $79.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 2.21.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Ingevity from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ingevity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.29.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

