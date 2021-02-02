Injective Protocol Price Hits $10.88 on Top Exchanges (INJ)

Injective Protocol (CURRENCY:INJ) traded 12.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. One Injective Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $10.88 or 0.00030718 BTC on popular exchanges. Injective Protocol has a market cap of $166.64 million and approximately $52.13 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Injective Protocol has traded up 28.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002828 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001064 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00048191 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.39 or 0.00142298 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.23 or 0.00065607 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.69 or 0.00253265 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.55 or 0.00063675 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.30 or 0.00037570 BTC.

Injective Protocol Token Profile

Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,318,754 tokens. The official website for Injective Protocol is injectiveprotocol.com. Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @InjectiveLabs.

Injective Protocol Token Trading

Injective Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Injective Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Injective Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Injective Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

