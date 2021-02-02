Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 360,600 shares, a drop of 20.9% from the December 31st total of 455,800 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 120,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Innospec from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, CL King raised their price objective on shares of Innospec from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

NASDAQ IOSP traded up $1.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.86. 74,523 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,042. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.65 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.99. Innospec has a fifty-two week low of $56.71 and a fifty-two week high of $107.23.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $265.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.60 million. Innospec had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Innospec will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Innospec in the third quarter valued at $31,000. QV Investors Inc. bought a new stake in Innospec during the third quarter worth about $45,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Innospec by 20.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC bought a new stake in Innospec during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Innospec by 115.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,469 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

About Innospec

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, Oilfield Services, and Octane Additives. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

