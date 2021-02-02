INO COIN Price Hits $6.37 (INO)

INO COIN (CURRENCY:INO) traded up 6.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. During the last seven days, INO COIN has traded 11.5% higher against the US dollar. One INO COIN coin can now be purchased for $6.37 or 0.00017756 BTC on major exchanges. INO COIN has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion and $486,955.00 worth of INO COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.77 or 0.00066255 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $304.06 or 0.00847548 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00006254 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00047589 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002791 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,679.57 or 0.04681688 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00035839 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00020165 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002787 BTC.

INO COIN Profile

INO COIN (INO) is a coin. INO COIN’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 180,003,180 coins. INO COIN’s official Twitter account is @inocoin2018 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for INO COIN is inocoin.eu. The Reddit community for INO COIN is /r/InoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ino Coin is a decentralized cryptocurrency built on Etherium. Launched in early 2018 by a team based in Malta, Ino Coin was built with the sole mission of helping new businesses with funding raising.After investing in INO, users can reportedly receive smart services products from the projects they support. Ino Coin aims to be the global platform for funding and guiding prospective young blockchain projects to success. It claims to be backed by a team with extensive technical and business skills. It aims to offer a decentralized system for joint decision making between the lead- team, project representatives, and investors and owners of the currency.A project with INO can be started on the INO platform. For additional information, refer to the official INO whitepaper. “

INO COIN Coin Trading

INO COIN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INO COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade INO COIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy INO COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

