Insider Buying: Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) Director Buys 1,400 Shares of Stock

Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) Director Michael E. Wallace bought 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.35 per share, for a total transaction of $28,490.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,541.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

RBNC traded up $0.80 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,552. Reliant Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.45 and a twelve month high of $22.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.93.

Get Reliant Bancorp alerts:

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.20. Reliant Bancorp had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 11.22%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Reliant Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is a boost from Reliant Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Reliant Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

Several brokerages have commented on RBNC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Reliant Bancorp from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Reliant Bancorp from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Reliant Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Reliant Bancorp by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 288,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,185,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 10.1% during the third quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 171,960 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 15,798 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Reliant Bancorp by 113.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 74,152 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 39,430 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 4.2% during the third quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 56,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 2,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $628,000. 31.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Reliant Bancorp

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the Middle Tennessee region and the Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin Metropolitan Statistical Area. It operates in two segments, Retail Banking and Residential Mortgage Banking.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Reliant Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliant Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.