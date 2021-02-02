Insider Selling: Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) EVP Sells 2,681 Shares of Stock

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) EVP Dana Rao sold 2,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.94, for a total transaction of $1,254,547.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,732 shares in the company, valued at $8,765,452.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of ADBE traded up $14.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $484.93. 3,017,927 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,998,777. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $481.73 and a 200-day moving average of $475.61. The firm has a market cap of $232.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.70, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $255.13 and a one year high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to repurchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $605.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Adobe in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $523.58.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Adobe by 63.6% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 373 shares of the software company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 26.3% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 120 shares of the software company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 4.5% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 7,571 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,713,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 7.4% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 3,246 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Adobe by 1.5% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,188 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

