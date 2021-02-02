Insider Selling: Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) Insider Sells 46,113 Shares of Stock

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) insider Donald Engel sold 46,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $2,250,775.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,320,572.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Donald Engel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 29th, Donald Engel sold 60,868 shares of Blink Charging stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $3,046,443.40.

On Wednesday, January 27th, Donald Engel sold 60,000 shares of Blink Charging stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.87, for a total value of $3,532,200.00.

On Monday, January 25th, Donald Engel sold 60,000 shares of Blink Charging stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $2,691,600.00.

Blink Charging stock opened at $47.90 on Tuesday. Blink Charging Co. has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $64.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.44 and a beta of 4.23.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 152.06% and a negative net margin of 285.71%. The business had revenue of $0.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 million.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blink Charging during the third quarter worth $41,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blink Charging during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blink Charging during the third quarter worth $1,283,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Blink Charging in the third quarter valued at $1,069,000. Finally, Capital CS Group LLC acquired a new position in Blink Charging in the fourth quarter valued at $532,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Blink Charging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th.

Blink Charging Company Profile

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

