Insider Selling: eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Major Shareholder Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 20,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $2,140,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,778,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,326,357. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Penny Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 8th, Penny Sanford sold 5,639 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $340,144.48.

On Monday, November 30th, Penny Sanford sold 20,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total value of $1,056,200.00.

Shares of EXPI traded up $4.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $119.90. 759,382 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 977,623. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.39. The stock has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 374.01 and a beta of 3.35. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.51 and a 12 month high of $121.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Shares of eXp World are set to split before the market opens on Tuesday, February 16th. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, January 19th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, February 12th.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $564.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.50 million. eXp World had a return on equity of 32.54% and a net margin of 1.66%. As a group, analysts expect that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in eXp World by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in eXp World by 90.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 11,744 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in eXp World by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 156,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,668,000 after buying an additional 17,329 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in eXp World by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 150,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after buying an additional 50,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in eXp World in the third quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Institutional investors own 19.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on eXp World from $28.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, Portugal, France, Mexico, and India. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website, exprealty.com; and provides buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

