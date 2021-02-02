Insider Selling: Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) CFO Sells 12,695 Shares of Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 12,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $771,856.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Paul Jonathan Brody also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 27th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 12,699 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total transaction of $809,688.24.

On Monday, January 25th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 12,699 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total transaction of $858,960.36.

On Thursday, January 21st, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 2,507 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.36, for a total transaction of $171,378.52.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 2,558 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.88, for a total transaction of $178,753.04.

On Friday, January 15th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 2,558 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.52, for a total transaction of $175,274.16.

On Wednesday, January 13th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 2,520 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total transaction of $175,946.40.

On Monday, January 11th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 2,546 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.68, for a total transaction of $174,859.28.

On Friday, January 8th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 5,091 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.61, for a total transaction of $354,384.51.

On Wednesday, January 6th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 5,065 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total transaction of $327,604.20.

On Wednesday, December 30th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 2,533 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.76, for a total transaction of $153,905.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $65.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.30 billion, a PE ratio of 30.47 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.16 and its 200-day moving average is $54.15. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.70 and a 52 week high of $71.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.62%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IBKR. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.60.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 4,483.3% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 27,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after buying an additional 26,900 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 29,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 69,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,260,000 after buying an additional 10,672 shares during the period. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 147.7% in the fourth quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV now owns 67,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,086,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

