Insider Selling: Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Director Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.78, for a total transaction of $14,471,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,408,331.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Mark D. Mclaughlin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

On Monday, January 4th, Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.94, for a total transaction of $13,997,600.00.

NYSE PANW traded up $26.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $387.36. 2,377,102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,144,648. The business’s 50 day moving average is $357.15 and its 200-day moving average is $282.23. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.47 and a 1 year high of $390.07. The company has a market capitalization of $37.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.57 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $946.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.73 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. Equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PANW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $237.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $334.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $338.56.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 260,926 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $92,730,000 after purchasing an additional 5,271 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $262,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $3,183,000. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Featured Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.