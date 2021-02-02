Insider Selling: Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Major Shareholder Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) major shareholder Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total value of $54,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Viii Lp Canaan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 1st, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total transaction of $55,800.00.

On Wednesday, January 27th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total transaction of $56,600.00.

On Monday, January 25th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total transaction of $59,800.00.

On Thursday, January 21st, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.22, for a total transaction of $62,200.00.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.35, for a total transaction of $53,500.00.

On Friday, January 15th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.28, for a total transaction of $52,800.00.

On Wednesday, January 13th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total transaction of $55,800.00.

On Monday, January 11th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $56,000.00.

On Friday, January 8th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.46, for a total transaction of $54,600.00.

On Wednesday, January 6th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total transaction of $54,300.00.

NYSEAMERICAN LOV traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.79. The stock had a trading volume of 177,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,297. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 1.62. Spark Networks SE has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $6.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.62.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cannell Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Spark Networks by 82.6% during the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,265,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,186,000 after acquiring an additional 572,234 shares in the last quarter. Osmium Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Spark Networks by 26.3% during the third quarter. Osmium Partners LLC now owns 2,441,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,937,000 after acquiring an additional 509,039 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spark Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in shares of Spark Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Spark Networks Company Profile

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering professionals and highly educated singles with serious relationship intentions in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Jdate, Christian Mingle, eDarling, JSwipe, SilverSingles, etc.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

