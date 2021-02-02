Insight 2811 Inc. Acquires New Shares in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Insight 2811 Inc. acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,400 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 131.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares during the period. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LSXMK traded up $2.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.67. The company had a trading volume of 36,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,457. The company has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.93, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.28. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12-month low of $23.01 and a 12-month high of $51.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.03.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Featured Article: No Load Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSXMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK).

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.