Insight 2811 Inc. Acquires Shares of 807,846 Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Insight 2811 Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 807,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,033,000. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up approximately 27.7% of Insight 2811 Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $126,000.

SCHR traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,872. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.39. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $54.61 and a 52 week high of $59.25.

