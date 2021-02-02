Insight 2811 Inc. Has $1.32 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Insight 2811 Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,019 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF comprises about 0.8% of Insight 2811 Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWN. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 332.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 4,478,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,819,000 after buying an additional 3,441,697 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 194.3% during the 3rd quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 975,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,924,000 after buying an additional 2,010,777 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,941,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,500,000 after buying an additional 274,385 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 131.4% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 320,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,846,000 after buying an additional 182,045 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 136.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 231,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,563,000 after buying an additional 133,701 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IWN stock traded up $0.70 on Tuesday, hitting $142.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,131,738. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.27 and a fifty-two week high of $145.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $136.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.79.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Further Reading: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.