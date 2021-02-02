Insight 2811 Inc. Reduces Holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP)

Insight 2811 Inc. reduced its stake in Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Coca-Cola European Partners accounts for approximately 0.3% of Insight 2811 Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CCEP. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $1,073,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 6,826 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 15,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after purchasing an additional 31,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

CCEP stock traded up $1.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.99. The company had a trading volume of 30,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,302,919. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.95. Coca-Cola European Partners plc has a fifty-two week low of $28.35 and a fifty-two week high of $57.11.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CCEP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Coca-Cola European Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $51.00 to $41.15 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Societe Generale raised Coca-Cola European Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.55 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Coca-Cola European Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.89.

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers flavors, mixers, and energy drinks; waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

