Insight 2811 Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Insight 2811 Inc. lowered its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,170 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,143,901 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,645,656,000 after purchasing an additional 6,028,231 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,619,884 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $393,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713,799 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $137,127,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 350.3% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,916,624 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $113,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490,976 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 694.6% during the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,506,192 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,646 shares during the period. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMAT. Mizuho boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $80.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.92.

Shares of AMAT traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.26. 155,432 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,303,629. The company has a market cap of $93.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.64 and a 52-week high of $110.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $69,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

