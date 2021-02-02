Insight 2811 Inc. Sells 959 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Insight 2811 Inc. cut its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,932 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 959 shares during the period. Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth $511,715,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Comcast by 10.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,445,826 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,639,724,000 after buying an additional 3,343,311 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at about $101,374,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 37.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,781,683 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $313,381,000 after buying an additional 1,849,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 4.3% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,842,865 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,750,611,000 after buying an additional 1,554,286 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

In other news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $285,965.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,836,595.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at $658,104.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast stock traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $51.26. 797,346 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,762,445. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $31.70 and a 12 month high of $52.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.81.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 29.39%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CMCSA. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reissued a “top pick” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.95.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Article: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.