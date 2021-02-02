Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decrease of 43.0% from the December 31st total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of Insight Select Income Fund stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.70. 208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,807. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.06. Insight Select Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $15.75 and a fifty-two week high of $22.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insight Select Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,849,000. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Insight Select Income Fund by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 90,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after buying an additional 13,971 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Insight Select Income Fund by 50.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 4,693 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its stake in Insight Select Income Fund by 5.1% in the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 346,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,008,000 after acquiring an additional 16,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Insight Select Income Fund by 4.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. 35.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insight Select Income Fund Company Profile

Insight Select Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cutwater Asset Management Corp. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in short-term and long-term debt securities. The fund invests in the securities rated within the highest four grades by Moody's or Standard & Poor's, obligations of the U.S.

